Apple continues to test ‘Rapid Security Response’ updates, this time for macOS users [U]

With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple introduced a new feature called “Rapid Security Response” that will provide quick security patches to iOS without the need to install an entire new version of the operating system. Now the company is bringing this technology to Mac users with macOS Ventura 13.2 beta.

Update: Apple just released a new macOS Rapid Security Response 13.2 (b) for users running macOS Ventura 13.2 beta. It’s also unclear what changes with today’s update.

Once the feature becomes available to everyone, Apple will be able to quickly fix security exploits without having to release a new version of macOS just for this. During the beta testing period with iOS 16.2, the company released two Rapid Security Response updates for beta users.

At the time, the updates had no security patches, as the company was just testing the new system to deliver such patches. It’s quite likely that Apple is doing the same now with macOS beta.

Today’s Rapid Security Response update is named “macOS 13.2 (a),” and Apple says it “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” Users running macOS Ventura 13.2 beta can now install the security patch by going to the Software Update menu within the System Settings app.

macOS Ventura 13.2 beta is now available for both developers and public beta users along with iOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3. The updates add support for physical security keys to protect Apple IDs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is targeting a release date of sometime in February or early March for iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2.

