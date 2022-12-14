Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers

Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update.

With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced Advanced Data Protection to iCloud, which provides end-to-end encryption for messages, backups, photos, notes, and other data stored in iCloud. The update also brought Apple’s Freeform app for collaborative projects and a new, more efficient architecture for the Home app and HomeKit accessories.

macOS Ventura 13.2 beta

It’s unclear at this point what’s new with macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, but Apple is yet to roll out some of the features announced earlier this year – like Apple Music Classical, Apple Pay Later, and Security Keys for Apple ID. The company has also promised to expand Advanced Data Protection to more countries by early 2023, so this update might do just that.

Developers who already have a Mac registered in the Apple Developer Program can now download macOS Ventura 13.2 beta by going to the Software Update menu within the System Settings app. There’s no word when this update will become available to registered users of the Apple Beta Software Program.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16.3 and other updates will be released to the public sometime between February and March 2023.

