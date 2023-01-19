9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced

Zac Hall

- Jan. 19th 2023 3:45 pm PT

9to5mac happy hour
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows.

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

