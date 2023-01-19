9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced

Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows.
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
- New MacBook Pro now official: M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, 8K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E
- Apple launches new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chip, lower $599 starting price
- Bah, humbug! MacBook Air’s midnight finish was no match for a toy air hockey table
- Apple unveils new full-size HomePod with refined design, new color, $299 price, more
- Apple celebrates Black History Month with special-edition Apple Watch Sport Loop, new watch face, more
- iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to all users worldwide
- Apple reportedly developing cheaper mixed-reality headset, postpones AR glasses
- Ted Lasso season three confirmed for spring as Apple TV+ unveils a dozen new original series
- Siri pulled a false alarm at the gym and caused 15 armed police officers to show up
