Ted Lasso season three confirmed for spring as Apple TV+ unveils a dozen new original series

Apple TV+ today presented at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, unveiling much of its spring content slate with first looks at a dozen new original series. The service also finally confirmed that the third season of its hit comedy Ted Lasso will premiere in the ‘spring’.

New shows featured include Shrinking, The Reluctant Traveller, Hello Tomorrow, The Big Door Prize, and dramas Dear Edward, City on Fire, The Last Thing He Told Me, and Extrapolations.

Here’s a breakdown of everything Apple TV+ announced today, alongside all the new trailers released today …

The first of the new lineup to air is Shrinking, a comedy hailing from Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence. It stars Jason Segel as a brutally-honest therapist, alongside Harrison Ford in the lead cast.

That will be followed by Dear Edward on February 3, a new drama from Jason Katims starring Connie Britton. Dear Edward centers on a devastating plane crash that leaves behind a single survivor, a 12-year old boy.

Travel docuseries The Reluctant Traveller will stream from February 24, following Eugene Levy on adventures around the world.

Hello Tomorrow is a new half-hour series starring Billy Crudup as a lunar timeshares salesmen in a retro-future sci-fi setting. The series streams February 17.

Extrapolations is an anthological drama series of stories with a star-studded cast from Kit Harrington to Meryl Streep, studying the impacts of climate change. Extrapolations is dated for March 17.

A new limited series starring Jennifer Garner ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 14, based on the best selling novel of the same name. Drama series City on Fire arrives in May.

The Big Door Prize is teased for the spring, although no exact date was announced. A mysterious machine in a small town reveals the true potential of its residents. Chris O’Dowd leads the cast.

You can see a first look at Ted Lasso season three in the header image above, showcasing the impending clash of Nate and Lasso as managers of rival clubs. Apple did not announce a firm release date for the hit series other than ‘spring’, but you can reasonably imagine it will be released before the Emmys eligibility deadline window in May.

Apple also announced release dates for new seasons of Schmigadoon (April 7), The Afterparty, and Swagger (June).

Of course, what Apple teased today isn’t everything the company has up its sleeves as far as content. Aside from all the movies scheduled for this year, other big upcoming shows include war epic Masters of the Air, the ten-part limited series sequel to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Masters of the Air was seen briefly during the winter sizzle reel.

You can find about all the upcoming TV+ shows and movies in our comprehensive guide.

