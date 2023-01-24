New M2 Macs available from today, as first customers take delivery

The new M2 Macs are available from today, with pre-order customers taking delivery of their shiny new machines.

Apple last week announced the new Mac mini with a choice of M2 and M2 Pro chips, as well as the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models …

The new M2 Macs

The new Mac mini models start at a new lower price.

The M2 Mac mini starts at a new lower price of $599. The M2 Pro Mac mini starts at $1299. A $100 education discount is available for schools and students. The Mac mini continues to offer a wide array of I/O. The M2 Mac mini features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet (10 Gigabit option), and a headphone jack. The M2 Pro Mac mini packs in a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, with up to 32 GB RAM – and adds two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. Both Mac mini configurations ship with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest wireless networking standard. The machines also support Bluetooth 5.3.

The MacBook Pro is now available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, a significant upgrade to the M2 models launched in June of last year.

The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside. Other updates include Wi-Fi 6E for the first time, upgraded HDMI with 8K display support, and more. The M2 Pro chip found in the new MacBook Pro features an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU. You can also add up to 32GB of unified memory. The M2 Max can go even further, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory. Storage configuration options on the new MacBook Pro models range from 512GB on the low end and up to 8TB on the high end.

Early reviews described the M2 Mac mini as a “Mac Studio junior,” with impressive performance and versatile pricing. Review of the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models called it a beast of a machine, but overkill for almost everyone.

Available from today

Apple has updated its homepage to note that all models are now available for immediate order.

The updated MacBook Pro gets top billing, followed by the Mac mini, then the old new HomePod.

Customers who pre-ordered the new machines have been sharing photos and videos on Twitter.

C'est le jour J 😃 Premiers arrivages des MacBook Pro et Mac Mini M2 dans vos agences 😊 pic.twitter.com/pKjoSfHq9z — iConcept : a C&C Company (@iconcept_cec) January 24, 2023

J'ai fait un petit unboxing pour le Mac mini M2. Il est dispo sur TikTok (bientôt 150K là bas youhou) mais je vous le mets aussi ici parce que vous le méritez. pic.twitter.com/cnvLzG99Cn — Fred (@FRDPRH) January 24, 2023

You can order all of the new machines at apple.com, or at Apple Stores.

