This Mac app lets you link different Dock settings to different display setups

macOS includes a few different options for customizing the Dock, such as changing the positioning, adjusting the size, and choosing between showing and hiding it. These settings, however, can’t be linked to different display configurations.

HiDock is a new app from developer Rafa Conde that aims to solve this problem…

The app, which is free to download, lets you set different Dock settings linked to different display configurations. This app will be most useful for MacBook users who switch between having their laptop in clamshell mode and connected to an external display, using just the built-in display, and using both displays at the same time.

For example, you can have your MacBook’s Dock positioned in a certain way when connected to an external display, then have it automatically reposition itself when you disconnect from that display and use just the built-in display. The app runs in the background and can optionally be added to your Mac’s menu bar.

It’s a simple macOS utility that Rafa says he built based on his own needs and how he uses his MacBook:

HiDock is an app that lets you set different Dock settings for different display configurations. I’ve built this because I wanted to have the Dock slightly bigger and always visible when I’m on my big external display, but smaller and hidden when on my laptop.

You can download HiDock for free from Rafa’s website. A few weeks ago, we also wrote about Hand Mirror, another app from the same developer that adds a one-click camera preview button to your Mac’s menu bar.

