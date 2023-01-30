Here’s the speed advantage T-Mobile has over Verizon and AT&T, study shows

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 30th 2023 6:18 am PT

How much faster T-Mobile Opensignal report
0 Comments

Opensignal has released its latest in-depth reports on the overall mobile experience and the 5G performance of the major US carriers. For Q4, T-Mobile retained its big lead for metrics like download and upload speed, consistency, and 5G availability. But AT&T and Verizon were able to win some categories too. Here’s how much faster Opensignal found T-Mobile to be over its competitors and more.

Opensignal published its January 2023 5G User Experience Report and its Mobile Network Experience Report for the US this morning which covers data collected between September and December 2022. The study is based on millions of devices and billions of measurements.

Continuing what Opensignal has found in its reports over the last couple of years – same with reports from OoklaT-Mobile leads overall for the fastest and most consistent mobile experience.

Here’s a look at how the carriers compared overall:

How much faster T-Mobile over Verizon and AT&T Opesignal study

T-Mobile won every category from download and upload speeds, the voice, video, and games experiences to consistency, except for availability. AT&T was able to take the top spot on that with 99.3%. However, Verizon and T-Mobile were right there with 99.1% and 98% availability.

How much faster was T-Mobile than AT&T and Verizon?

Here’s how performance shook out for overall 4G/5G download speeds – T-Mobile at a 79.5 Mbps average, more than 2x Verizon and AT&T:

How much faster T-Mobile over Verizon and AT&T 4G/5G speeds

And T-Mobile also outperformed its competitors for upload speeds:

Results for mobile network consistency were close, but T-Mobile led the pack with 81.2%:

5G performance of major US carriers

Mirroring the big lead for overall download speed, T-Mobile kept a more than 2x faster average than AT&T and Verizon for 5G performance at 186.3 Mbps.

How much faster T-Mobile 5G speed

And here’s a look at how 5G upload speeds stacked up:

5G availability was also a big win for T-Mobile:

However, Verizon won for best 5G video, games, and voice experiences. Here’s a look at the overall 5G category winners:

For more details including regional performance, check out Opensignal’s full 5G User Experience Report and Mobile Network Experience Report.

Read 9to5Mac’s carrier guides and more:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Opensignal

Opensignal

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12