Here’s the speed advantage T-Mobile has over Verizon and AT&T, study shows

Opensignal has released its latest in-depth reports on the overall mobile experience and the 5G performance of the major US carriers. For Q4, T-Mobile retained its big lead for metrics like download and upload speed, consistency, and 5G availability. But AT&T and Verizon were able to win some categories too. Here’s how much faster Opensignal found T-Mobile to be over its competitors and more.

Opensignal published its January 2023 5G User Experience Report and its Mobile Network Experience Report for the US this morning which covers data collected between September and December 2022. The study is based on millions of devices and billions of measurements.

Continuing what Opensignal has found in its reports over the last couple of years – same with reports from Ookla – T-Mobile leads overall for the fastest and most consistent mobile experience.

Here’s a look at how the carriers compared overall:

T-Mobile won every category from download and upload speeds, the voice, video, and games experiences to consistency, except for availability. AT&T was able to take the top spot on that with 99.3%. However, Verizon and T-Mobile were right there with 99.1% and 98% availability.

How much faster was T-Mobile than AT&T and Verizon?

Here’s how performance shook out for overall 4G/5G download speeds – T-Mobile at a 79.5 Mbps average, more than 2x Verizon and AT&T:

And T-Mobile also outperformed its competitors for upload speeds:

Results for mobile network consistency were close, but T-Mobile led the pack with 81.2%:

5G performance of major US carriers

Mirroring the big lead for overall download speed, T-Mobile kept a more than 2x faster average than AT&T and Verizon for 5G performance at 186.3 Mbps.

And here’s a look at how 5G upload speeds stacked up:

5G availability was also a big win for T-Mobile:

However, Verizon won for best 5G video, games, and voice experiences. Here’s a look at the overall 5G category winners:

For more details including regional performance, check out Opensignal’s full 5G User Experience Report and Mobile Network Experience Report.

