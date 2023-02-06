Twitter rolling out new #AppleMusic hashflag ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple announced last year that it will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, starting with Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023 with a performance by Rihanna. A few days ahead of the show, Twitter is now rolling out a new #AppleMusic hashflag with a custom Apple logo.

#AppleMusic hashflag now available on Twitter

A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special hashtags on Twitter. Apple has used this feature on multiple occasions in the past, such as for the iPhone 14 event and WWDC 2022. The #AppleMusic hashflag shows an Apple logo in red with an explosion effect in the background.

The new hashflag was first noticed by the profile @hashflagsio. The same icon applies to #AMHalftime, #HalftimeShow, #AppleMusicHalftime, and #AppleMusicHalftimeShow. At least for now, there’s only a static version of the hashflag available, but the platform usually enables an animated version that is made available when the day of the special event arrives.

To celebrate the fact that Apple Music is now the official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, all of Rihanna’s songs have been updated with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. Apple also touts that the artist’s catalog is available with Apple Music Sing, the beat-by-beat live lyrics feature available to subscribers.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

In addition, Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. The interview will take place on February 9, at 9:00 am PT. All Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to the interview live.

You can learn more and access Apple Music’s full slate of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show content via the company’s press release. As for the new hashflag, you can now try it out by posting a tweet with #AppleMusic.

