WWDC22 Twitter hashflag live with Swift-inspired design ahead of iOS 16 reveal

WWDC 2022 is taking place June 6–10, with the opening keynote held on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. In anticipation of the event, Apple has a new #WWDC22 hashflag on Twitter with a custom icon for its official event hashtag.
The hashflag icon will be displayed next to the #WWDC22 event hashtag. Apple uses this feature for most events, with the last one being for its spring “Peek Performance” event. This year, the hashflag is the Swift Playgrounds logo with a colorful ring around the icon.
For now, there is only one version of the #WWDC22 hashflag, but we expect an animated one when the event begins on Monday. Additionally, check out our guides on the event’s schedule and how to watch the keynote.
- How to watch the WWDC keynote on any device
- Apple confirms full WWDC 2022 schedule and keynote for June 6: ‘Swiftly approaching’
You can try out the WWDC 2022 hashflag by posting a tweet with #WWDC22.
