#WWDC22 Twitter hashflag live with Swift-inspired design ahead of iOS 16 reveal

Allison McDaniel

- Jun. 1st 2022 8:45 am PT

#wwdc22-hashflag
0

WWDC 2022 is taking place June 6–10, with the opening keynote held on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. In anticipation of the event, Apple has a new #WWDC22 hashflag on Twitter with a custom icon for its official event hashtag.

The hashflag icon will be displayed next to the #WWDC22 event hashtag. Apple uses this feature for most events, with the last one being for its spring “Peek Performance” event. This year, the hashflag is the Swift Playgrounds logo with a colorful ring around the icon.

For now, there is only one version of the #WWDC22 hashflag, but we expect an animated one when the event begins on Monday. Additionally, check out our guides on the event’s schedule and how to watch the keynote.

You can try out the WWDC 2022 hashflag by posting a tweet with #WWDC22.

More on WWDC 2022:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.
WWDC 2022

WWDC 2022
hashflag

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch