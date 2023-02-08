Mujjo classes up AirPods Pro 2 with Echelon leather case, adds built-in clip to first-gen users

Mujjo is out with its latest Apple accessory, this time for AirPods Pro. The Echelon leather case comes in multiple colors of premium leather with an integrated clip and works with both AirPods Pro 2 and the first generation.
The new Echelon leather case for AirPods Pro has precise cutouts for the AirPods Pro 2 lanyard loop and speaker.
However, if you’ve got the original AirPods or don’t want to buy a separate lanyard for your AirPods Pro 2, the Echelon case comes with a handy built-in clip.
Here’s how Mujjo pitches the perks of its Echelon case:
Mujjo Echelon case for AirPods Pro features
- Wireless charging compatible
- Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully and is rated Gold for environmental standards
- Front cut-out displays charging LED
- Clip for easy attachment to your keys, bag, or anything else
- Opening at base for clear sound alerts
- Side opening for lanyard attachment
- Molded leather button and cut-out for easy sync button use
- Compatible with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) cases (not included), also compatible with AirPods Pro 1st Generation
- Price: $39 / £39 – direct from Mujjo
The Echelon case for AirPods Pro 2 and 1 is available now in tan, monaco blue, and black direct from Mujjo and is coming soon on Amazon.
