Apple announced the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chips almost three years ago, but there are still some apps that haven’t been updated to take full advantage of the M1 and M2 chips. Luckily, another app will soon join the updated list, as Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.

Skype will soon run natively on Apple Silicon Macs

As noted by Petri, Microsoft has begun testing a new version of the Skype for macOS app that adds native support for the Apple Silicon platform. In a blog post, Microsoft says that the update makes the app run up to three times faster on Macs powered by the M1 and M2 chips.

“Say goodbye to sluggish and slow call experiences, and hello to lightning-fast performance with crystal-clear audio and video quality,” the company wrote. According to Microsoft, which owns Skype, the new app delivers “faster and more reliable call connections” for users with Apple Silicon Macs. The company shared a video showing that the time to load chats has been reduced from 200ms to 70ms on M1 Macs.

Skype’s optimized performance for the Apple Silicon M1 chip is designed to provide an unparalleled experience, delivering maximum performance and reliability. With this native Apple M1 support, Skype delivers faster and more reliable call connections, so you can stay connected with the people who matter most to you.

Apps that run natively on Apple Silicon can take full advantage of the M1 and M2 family of chips. For MacBook users, this means that the software will use less power, resulting in longer battery life.

Back in 2021, the Skype for Mac app was completely redesigned with new features, including built-in translation that works in real time during calls. The Insider version of Skype with support for Apple Silicon Macs can be downloaded via the app’s website. It’s unclear when the update will be available for all users.

