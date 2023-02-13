Apple should steal this idea for easier Apple TV software updates

A concept posted to Reddit recently imagines a new way to manage software updates for your Apple TV. It’s something I’d never thought of, and it’s now near the top of my tvOS 17 wish list for WWDC this year.

The Reddit user’s idea is simple. You should be able to manage your Apple TV software updates in the Home app. This would put Apple TV software updates right alongside HomePod software updates, making it easier to manage them together. After all, HomePod and Apple TV already run the same operating system.

Currently, you can only manage tvOS updates directly on the Apple TV itself. You can enable automatic updates to streamline things, but this can be hit or miss. Being able to manually start a tvOS update via the Home app would ensure your Apple TV is all set the next time you sit down to watch something.

tvOS 17 will be introduced at WWDC in June followed by a release to the general public sometime this fall. As of right now, we haven’t heard any rumors about what new features Apple has planned.

What do you think of this idea? Should Apple add the ability to manage Apple TV software updates to the Home app? Let us know down in the comments.

