Tim Cook subpoenaed as part of investigation into ‘government’s reported collusion with Big Tech’

Chance Miller

- Feb. 15th 2023 11:47 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a handful of other technology executives have been hit with a subpoena by Jim Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. The subpoena is part of the committee’s investigation into the “federal government’s reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.”

In addition to Tim Cook, the House Judiciary Committee has also subpoenaed the CEOs of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft: Sundar Pichai, Andy Jassy, Mark Zuckerberg, and Satya Nadella. The subpoenas require that these executives “turn over all requested documents and communications by March 23, 2023.”

A press release from the House Judiciary Committee says:

he House Judiciary Committee has repeatedly attempted to engage with the five companies since last December. Unfortunately, the companies have not adequately complied with our requests. 

Congress has an important role in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how private actors coordinate with the government to to suppress First Amendment-protected speech. These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable.

As The Wall Street Journal explains, House Republicans are investigating whether the Biden administration worked with big tech companies on “censorship of legitimate viewpoints on issues such as Covid-19 policy that ran counter to White House policy.”

How exactly Apple is embroiled in this is somewhat unclear, but it likely relates to the App Store in some form or fashion. Interestingly, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is not among those included in this subpoena.

