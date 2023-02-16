9to5Mac Happy Hour 421: iPhone 15 USB-C, 15-inch MacBook Air coming soon, Apple headset delayed again
Benjamin and Zac explore the rumors swirling about a 15-inch MacBook Air supposedly coming soon, and how it would fit into the current MacBook lineup. They also discuss the latest news that the AR/VR headset has once again been delayed, and ponder whether Apple would limit the capabilities of the iPhone 15 USB-C port on purpose.
- iPhone 15 USB-C port may have some features limited to Apple certified cables and accessories
- 15-inch MacBook Air set for an ‘early April’ release, new report says
- Bloomberg: Apple delays AR/VR headset launch again, now expects to unveil the device at WWDC
- Apple fixes annoying HomePod bug that caused HomeKit requests to time out and fail the first time you ask
- iOS 16.3.1 now available for iPhone users, here’s what’s new
- Apple announces release date for Ted Lasso season three
