9to5Mac Happy Hour 421: iPhone 15 USB-C, 15-inch MacBook Air coming soon, Apple headset delayed again

Zac Hall

- Feb. 16th 2023 10:25 am PT

Benjamin and Zac explore the rumors swirling about a 15-inch MacBook Air supposedly coming soon, and how it would fit into the current MacBook lineup. They also discuss the latest news that the AR/VR headset has once again been delayed, and ponder whether Apple would limit the capabilities of the iPhone 15 USB-C port on purpose.

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

