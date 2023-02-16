9to5Mac Happy Hour 421: iPhone 15 USB-C, 15-inch MacBook Air coming soon, Apple headset delayed again

Benjamin and Zac explore the rumors swirling about a 15-inch MacBook Air supposedly coming soon, and how it would fit into the current MacBook lineup. They also discuss the latest news that the AR/VR headset has once again been delayed, and ponder whether Apple would limit the capabilities of the iPhone 15 USB-C port on purpose.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: