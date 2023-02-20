TikTok Creativity Program asks creators for videos longer than one minute

In a somewhat ironic move, a new TikTok Creativity Program asks creators on the short-form video app to make videos longer than one minute, to be eligible for higher earnings …

Background

When TikTok first launched, videos in the app were just 15 seconds long. The ultra-short format allowed users to get instant entertainment hits without having to invest any time in a video they may not enjoy, and spurred videographers to get really creative to produce a compelling video in so little time.

In 2017, the maximum length of a TikTok video was increased to one minute, with many creators opting for 30 seconds. In 2021, the maximum video length was increased again, this time to three minutes.

TikTok Creativity Program

Today sees the announcement of a TikTok Creativity Program, in which selected creators are being specifically asked to make videos longer than one minute.

The program is an invitation-only beta for now, but the company says it will be open to “all eligible US creators” within the next few months.

As we continue on our path to offer a range of opportunities that reward the creativity and passion of our creator community in the US, today we’re introducing the Creativity Program Beta […] To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute […] Designed to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities, the Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to our range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels in being rewarded. We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund. The Creativity Program Beta will initially be available to creators by invite-only and then become available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

Ironic move

The irony, of course, is not just that TikTok started life as an uber-short video platform, but that it was the popularity of the app that resulted in YouTube, Facebook, and others hopping onto the short-form video train. YouTube, for example, created YouTube Shorts in order to compete with TikTok.

As technology advances, creators and artists can now take advantage of the incredible power of smartphones to easily create and publish high-quality content wherever they are in the world. And people can be entertained and informed by bite-sized content in the spare minutes of the day. That’s why we’re excited to announce that we are building YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.

Now it’s TikTok coming after YouTube with somewhat longer-form videos.

