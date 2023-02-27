Kuo: Apple resumes iPhone SE 4 development with larger OLED display and in-house 5G chip

In December, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the fate of iPhone SE 4 was up in the air. At the time, he said the device might be canceled altogether or delayed until 2024. Now, Kuo reports that Apple has restarted iPhone SE 4 development, which will be the first iPhone to include Apple’s in-house 5G modem.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4

In a series of posts on Twitter today, Kuo said that Apple has “restarted the iPhone SE 4” after putting things on pause at the end of 2022. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 is a “minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.”

Kuo says the iPhone SE 4 will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD display, which is the “biggest change” in Apple’s plans for the device. It will also be the first iPhone to use Apple’s 5G baseband chip, replacing Qualcomm modems. The device, however, won’t include support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G.

Kuo says:

The new iPhone SE 4 will equip with Apple’s 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan. My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Kuo goes on to say that “the significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion.” This is due to Apple’s switch to 5G chips of its own making, rather than relying on Qualcomm for that component of the device.

There’s no timetable on when exactly the iPhone SE 4 will be released, but it appears it won’t be available until 2024 at the earliest.

