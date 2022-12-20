Kuo: Mass production of iPhone SE 4 might be cancelled or delayed until 2024

Over the past few months, we’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation iPhone SE – Apple’s entry-level smartphone. However, it seems that the launch of the iPhone SE 4 is far from happening, and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple is even considering canceling or at least delaying the mass production of the new device until 2024.

Apple may delay or even cancel iPhone SE 4 production

According to Kuo on Twitter, Apple “will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4.” The analyst claims that the reasons include low demand for entry-level and mid-range iPhone models, such as the current 3rd generation iPhone SE, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus.

According to multiple reports, Apple has been struggling with sales of these iPhone models since they aren’t as appealing as competing devices in the same price range. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro models are the ones with the highest demand, even in the face of the supply constrains that have been affecting the Pro lineup.

But that’s not the only reason why Apple would be considering canceling its plans to launch a new iPhone SE. Kuo also said on Twitter that upgrading the device with full-screen design will result in a significant increase in production costs. The current iPhone SE model is still based on the same design as the iPhone 8, which has a 4.7-inch LCD panel with a Home button and Touch ID.

For comparison, iPhone SE 3 costs $429 in the US, while iPhone 12 – which is the cheapest model available in the lineup with a full screen design – costs $599.

More rumors point to this scenario

Kuo’s report corroborates previous iPhone SE 4 rumors. In August, YouTuber Jon Prosser said that the new iPhone SE will have the same form-factor as the iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. However, analyst Ross Young reported that Apple hadn’t yet decided on the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4, which also suggests that the device wouldn’t be ready for a 2023 release.

Another thing to keep in mind is that, as noted by Kuo, reducing “unnecessary new product development” will also help Apple face the challenges of the global economy recession in 2023.

Would you be interested in buying a new iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments below.

