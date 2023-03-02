Another iPhone survives a week underwater after being accidentally dropped into a lake

It’s been a while since the iPhone became water resistant, and stories about the phone surviving long periods underwater are not new – yet they’re always intriguing. This time, a student accidentally dropped his iPhone into a lake in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. A week later, the device was recovered, and surprisingly, it’s still working.

iPhone recovered after being underwater for a week

As reported by G1 (via MacMagazine), Breno Rafael was kayaking on Lake Paranoá when he saw a woman drowning in the water. The student didn’t hesitate and immediately jumped into the water to save the woman. After bringing her to the shore of the lake, he realized that he had lost his iPhone.

He had no more hopes of finding his phone, but then something happened. A week later, on February 17, diving instructor Edinho Rocha found an iPhone seven meters underwater in the same lake during a night dive with his students.

“I put it [the iPhone] in my vest pocket. When I reached the surface, I thought [the] phone was no longer working. And then I saw that the screen was working,” said Rocha. The instructor then used the iPhone’s Emergency menu to see who owned the device and searched for him on social networks.

The student saw the post about the iPhone found on the web and went to Rocha to get his phone back. “Let’s see if he can really unlock the phone,” said the instructor. Luckily, the iPhone he found was indeed the iPhone that Breno Rafael had dropped into the lake a week before.

He unlocked the phone with his password, and the device was indeed working as if nothing had happened.

Water-resistant iPhones

The first water-resistant iPhone was the iPhone 7, which is IP67 certified to withstand maximum depths of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

In this case, Breno Rafael’s iPhone is an iPhone 11, which is IP68 certified. This means the device can theoretically withstand up to 2 meters of depth for up to 30 minutes. Even so, the phone survived much longer.

The iPhone 14 Pro still has the same IP68 certification, but Apple claims that the device can withstand up to six meters of depth without any issues.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Apple’s 1-year limited warranty doesn’t cover any damage caused by water or any other liquids. The company only provides repairs for iPhones damaged by liquids under AppleCare+ coverage.

Read also: