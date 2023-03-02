Setapp looking for Mac developer feedback with $150 Apple gift cards in the mix

Setapp Mac Developer Survey

Continuing its tradition for the seventh year, Setapp’s 2023 Mac Developer Survey is aiming to learn about the state of the industry, how devs are running their businesses, what challenges they are facing, and more. As part of the study, the company is giving away $150 Apple gift cards to three developers.

The 2023 Mac Developer Survey is open now, here’s how Setapp describes it:

“This survey aims to provide valuable insights into the current state of Mac development, as well as to help shape the future of the platform. Please share your input so we can get a true picture of the community today.”

Last year, the results from the survey revealed app distribution trends, the biggest developer challenges, subscription models used, cross-platform development, and more.

You can share your experience and feedback with the 2023 Mac Developer Survey until March 10 and three respondents will be randomly selected for a $150 Apple gift card. Setapp is planning to release the survey’s results in April.

And if you haven’t checked out Setapp before, it’s a clever service that bundles over 200 useful Mac apps with a single $9.99/month subscription.

