UFC 285 is set for Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch UFC Jones vs Gane on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and the web.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC Jones vs Gane – the heavyweight title bout – with ESPN+ as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 285 at about a 30% discount ($124.98, reg. $178.) There’s also a Disney/ESPN+ bundle deal available. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $79.99.

Other UFC 285 fights include the women’s welterweight title bout Shevchenko vs Grasso, Neal vs Rakhmonov, and more. Prelims kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET with the main event set for 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

How to watch UFC Jones vs Gane on iPhone, Apple TV, web

Get access to UFC 285 Jones vs Gane and a year of ESPN+ at a 30% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC Jones vs Gane

Alternatively, you can buy UFC Jones vs Gane on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $79.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC Jones vs Gane

Images via UFC