iPhone takes over almost the entire list of best-selling smartphones for 2022

New data from Counterpoint Research today shows just how dominant the iPhone lineup really is. According to the data, not only was the iPhone 13 the “best-selling smartphone” of 2022, the entire iPhone lineup accounted for eight out of the top 10 spots on the best-selling smartphone list for 2022.

The best-selling smartphones of 2022

Counterpoint Research says that the iPhone 13 accounted for 28% of all iPhone sales in 20222 and 5% of the total global smartphone sales in 2022. The iPhone 13 Pro Max follows in second place, with 2.6% of total smartphone sales. The top five is rounded out by the iPhone 14 Pro Max in third, the Samsung Galaxy A13 in fourth, and the iPhone 13 Pro in fifth.

Apple’s iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022, contributing 28% of iPhone sales. It was the best-selling smartphone in major markets such as China, US, UK, Germany and France. Further, the iPhone 13 remained the number one smartphone each month from its launch in September 2021 till August 2022. Price cuts after the iPhone 14 series’ launch further drove the iPhone 13 volumes in developing markets. The iPhone 13 sales were two times more than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the second best-selling smartphone in 2022.

The inclusion of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the top five is particularly notable. Counterpoint Research says this is the first time an iPhone “Pro Max” has driven more sales value than its “Pro” and base counterparts have:

For the first time, a Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models in 2022. It helped the iPhone 14 Pro Max to capture the third spot in the 2022 list. It was the top-selling smartphone model for September, October and November of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sales were led by early adopters and those upgrading to a higher iPhone variant.

Here is a full breakdown of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022:

iPhone 13 – 5% iPhone 13 Pro Max – 2.6% iPhone 14 Pro Max – 1.7% Samsung Galaxy A13 – 1.6% iPhone 13 Pro – 1.6% iPhone 12 – 1.5% iPhone 14 – 1.4% iPhone 14 Pro – 1.2% iPhone SE (2022) – 1.1% Galaxy A03 – 1.1%

As you can see, the only iPhone 14 model not to make the list is the seemingly cursed iPhone 14 Plus. For the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 13 mini is nowhere to be found.

Do the results of the “best-selling smartphone” list of 2022 surprise you at all? Let us know down in the comments.

