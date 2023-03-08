Apple rolling out third iOS 16.4 public beta with new emoji, 5G Standalone, more

Following Tuesday’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 3 to developers, Apple is now rolling out the third iOS 16.4 public beta to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. As we previously covered, the update brings multiple new features and changes to the operating system.

Users who have already installed a previous public beta of iOS 16.4 can now install the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their iPhone or iPad. The build number for today’s update is 20E5229e.

What’s new with iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 comes with multiple new features. This includes dozens of new emoji, updates to the Music and Podcast apps, 5G Standalone support, new HomeKit architecture, previews of Mastodon links in Messages, and more. The update is expected to be released to the public sometime in March or April.

In addition to iOS 16.4 public beta 3, Apple is also rolling out the following updates to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program:

iPadOS 16.4 beta 3

watchOS 9.4 beta 3

tvOS 16.4 beta 3

macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 3 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter.