poll: Do you like the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow color?

Apple on Tuesday announced a new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, following its tradition of introducing a new color for the iPhone lineup every spring. As the new color will be available to order this Friday, we now want to know your thoughts on the yellow color.

Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

The new yellow color will be available for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. “People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Except for the color, the yellow iPhone 14 has exactly the same specifications as the other models released last year. This includes the glass and aluminum design, dual rear camera module with 12-megapixel lenses, new front-facing camera with autofocus, A15 Bionic chip with improved graphics, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS via satellite.

In the past, Apple has also introduced new colors for the current generation iPhone in an attempt to boost sales after the holiday season. Last year, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro got a new green option in the lineup. This year, however, the new color is exclusive to the regular iPhone 14 models.

We recently ran a poll on 9to5Mac to find out what new color our readers want to see for the iPhone 15 Pro. That’s because our sources have revealed to us that this year’s Pro models will be available in a dark red. In addition, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have new shades of blue and pink.

But what about the yellow iPhone 14? Do you like the new color? Do you intend to buy the new model? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and also in the comments section below.