Deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off, Apple Watch Series 8 from$ 329, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for grabs courtesy of our pals over at 9to5Toys. Headlining the offers are some deep discounts that clear out Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $200 off. Now starting from $599, these models are joined by all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 from $329 as well as the first chance to save on DJI’s new Mini 3 Drone at $469. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees clearance discounts from $599

Expercom today is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s now previous-generation M1 iPad Pro. After largely selling out through the holiday season last year, the Apple certified retailer is back with likely one last chance to save on the 11-inch configuration that starts from $599 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. Down from $799, you’re looking at $200 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over the Black Friday shopping season and is the first chance to save period since. The elevated Wi-Fi 256GB capacity is also on sale and getting in on saving at $679, down from $899.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows ahead of spring

A new work week is now underway and Amazon is kicking things off by launching a rare chance to score an all-time low on Apple Watch Series 8. The latest wearables from Apple normally start at $399, but right now the retailer is taking $70 off in order to offer the 41mm GPS style for $329 shipped. That is the very first time it has dropped this low at Amazon, but ties the all-time low which was set once before at Best Buy and is now being matched once again today. Alongside the 45mm model getting in on the savings at $359 from the usual $429, there’s also $70 in savings available on the higher-end GPS + Cellular models, as well as premium stainless steel wearables.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone sees first discount to $469

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new DJI Mini 3 Drone. After just launching last December right ahead of the holidays, the brand’s new entry-level experience is landing at an all-time low. Now on sale for $469, this is down from the usual $559 going rate. It’s the very first markdown so far, and arrives with $90 in savings attached. This discount is also matched directly from DJI. DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

