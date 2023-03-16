NBA iOS app updated with Live Activities support ahead of April playoffs

Just a week after the NCAA March Madness app was updated with support for iOS 16 Live Activities, the NBA app has followed suit. The handy feature arrives as the regular season comes to a close on April 9 and the NBA playoffs kick off on April 11.

As a refresher, Live Activities officially launched back in October with iOS 16.1 and conveniently puts live updates on your iPhone’s Lock and Home Screen – as long as apps build in compatibility.

Some developers had support ready to go for third-party apps right away, but many have been slow to roll out support.

Fortunately, the wait is over for NBA fans with the association releasing support for Live Activities with its latest update. Along with the headlining feature, a mute button has been added to the video player with some bug fixes and performance improvements in the mix too.

You can download the latest version of the NBA for free from the App Store.

Here’s what it looks like on the Lock and Home Screen in the wild. As you can see, the NBA Live Activities include key info updates under the score.

And if you’re curious about all the ways to watch March Madness, check out our full guide:

Full NBA iOS app release notes:

We’re entering the final stretch. Get closer to the game and follow the race to the playoffs, the MVP chase, and more with the NBA App.

This update includes:

– Follow NBA scores right from your Lock Screen with iOS 16 Live Activities. Just tap “Follow” in Game Details or long press on a live or upcoming game on the Games tab.

– The video player now includes a mute button.

– Bug fixes and improvements to bring you the best possible fan experience.

