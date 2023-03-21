Microsoft Edge and Bing team up with DALL·E to deliver text-based image creation

Microsoft has taken the next step in its plan to evolve its Bing search engine and Edge browser with the latest artificial intelligence has to offer. After integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT last month, “Bing Image Creator” has arrived on iOS/Android and desktop powered by an “advanced version” of OpenAI’s DALL·E to create an image with just words.

Microsoft announced the launch of Bing Image Creator today in a blog post. In a recap of the last month, the company says it has seen over 100 million chats with its ChatGPT integration and now it’s ready to take “the chat experience to the next level by making the new Bing more visual.”

We’re excited to announce we are bringing Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories and updated Knowledge Cards to the new Bing and Edge preview. Powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from our partners at OpenAI, Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat.

Microsoft also highlights that images are “one of the most searched categories – second only to general web searches.” And now with Bing Image Creator, the company touts “there are almost no limits to what you can search for and create.”

How to test out Bing Image Creator

Microsoft says Bing Image Creator “integrated into Bing chat will begin to roll out to Bing preview users on both desktop and mobile starting today.” If you’re not on the Bing Preview yet, you can sign up now to get on the waitlist.

For those not on the new Bing preview, you can preview the Bing Image Creator at bing.com/create. Microsoft says it’s just available in English for now, but “will add more language support over time.”

Along with the new feature available in Bing, Microsoft says it’s also present in the latest Edge browser.

On Microsoft Edge, the Image Creator icon is in the sidebar for both desktop and mobile starting today. Plus Microsoft “will also soon integrate Image Creator into Edge from the new Bing button in chat mode in the preview version of Edge.”

