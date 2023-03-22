Instagram finds space for more ads: search results and ‘reminder ads’

Believe it or not, Meta has found the space for more ads in Instagram. The company has announced that it is now allowing Instagram advertisers to place ads in search results for the first time. “Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll when they tap into a post from search results,” the company says.

Instagram announced this change in a blog post this week. The company says it is “beginning to test” ads in search results with certain advertisers. “We plan to launch this placement globally in the coming months,” Instagram says.

Ads in search results will allow advertisers to “reach people actively searching for businesses, products, and content.” The ads will show up in the feed of content that appears when you search for something and tap into a post from those search results. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the ads will appear for “all search terms that fall within our community and recommendation guidelines.”

Instagram, however, not stopping there. It’s also now testing something it calls “Reminder ads,” a new advertising placement that “makes it easier for businesses to announce, remind, and notify people of future events or launches that they might be interested in.”

Reminder ads, rolling out to all advertisers as an option in feed, help advertisers build awareness, anticipation, and consideration for upcoming moments. People can opt into convenient reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram one day before, 15 minutes before, and at the time of the event.

Instagram says the goal of search result and reminder ads is to help Instagram users “discover new brands, products or upcoming events.” Instagram has routinely expanded the number of ads in its app, and this is only the latest example.

9to5Mac’s Take

If Instagram is looking for space for more ads, might we suggest an iPad app? Think of the advertising inventory a bigger screen could bring!

