Microsoft announces Security Copilot, leveraging GPT-4 for ‘the new era of security’

Microsoft has announced the latest way it’s integrating OpenAI’s GPT-4 into its services and software. With a fresh app called Security Copilot, Microsoft believes leveraging GPT-4’s AI will usher in “the new era of security” by helping infosec professionals save time, simplify the complex, catch what others miss, and address the talent gap.

Over the recent weeks, Microsoft launched its Bing search and Edge browser with GPT integration and announced its Office apps would be getting the smarts too with the “Copilot” AI suite. And just yesterday Microsoft launched its “reimagined” Teams 2 in preview which will be the foundation for a new generative AI-enhanced experience.

Security Copilot

Now Microsoft has announced how it plans to improve security professional workflows with its latest offering – Security Copilot. The company shared the details in a blog post and YouTube video this morning.

Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals. Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against prolific, relentless and sophisticated attackers. To protect their organizations, defenders must respond to threats that are often hidden among noise. Compounding this challenge is a global shortage of skilled security professionals, leading to an estimated 3.4 million openings in the field.

Microsoft continues by saying the speed and quantity of attacks “requires us to continually create new technologies that can tip the scales in favor of defenders” and that “We are ready for a paradigm shift and taking a massive leap forward by combining Microsoft’s leading security technologies with the latest advancements in AI.”

The company says Security Copilot offers “end-to-end defense at machine speed and scale.”

Microsoft Security Copilot is the first security product to enable defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI. Security Copilot combines this advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model from Microsoft. This security-specific model in turn incorporates a growing set of security-specific skills and is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals. Security Copilot also delivers an enterprise-grade security and privacy-compliant experience as it runs on Azure’s hyperscale infrastructure.

Security Copilot capabilities

Big picture, Microsoft says the new software will enable security researchers to do in minutes what used to take days. The key goals of Security Copilot will be to:

Simplify the complex

Catch what others miss

Address the talent gap

Some of the things it can do include:

Reverse engineer exploits

Respond to security incidents in minutes

Offer critical step-by-step guidance and context

Quickly summarize any process or event

Surface potential threats in real-time

Anticipate threat actors’ possible next moves

Answer security-related questions

Expose security researchers to new skills

Microsoft also says it will deliver this new AI security experience “in a responsible way.” It touts three principles guiding that effort:

Your data is your data. It’s yours to own and control, and yours to choose how you want to leverage and monetize.

It’s yours to own and control, and yours to choose how you want to leverage and monetize. Your data is not used to train or enrich foundation AI models used by others – no one beyond your organization is benefiting from AI trained on your data or business processes.

used by others – no one beyond your organization is benefiting from AI trained on your data or business processes. Your data and AI models are protected at every step by the most comprehensive enterprise compliance and security controls in the industry.

The company also gives a reminder that Security Copilot with GPT-4 “doesn’t always get everything right” and can contain mistakes. However, it highlights:

Security Copilot is a closed-loop learning system, which means it’s continually learning from users and giving them the opportunity to give explicit feedback with the feedback feature that is built directly into the tool. As we continue to learn from these interactions, we are adjusting its responses to create more coherent, relevant and useful answers.

Microsoft Copilot availability

The new software isn’t ready quite yet with Microsoft sharing “We’re excited to be on this journey with you and we look forward to sharing more soon. Welcome to the new era of security.”

In the meantime, you can learn more about the upcoming software on the new landing page.