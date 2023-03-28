watchOS 9.5 beta 1 now rolling out to developers

Apple’s out with a new watchOS beta for Apple Watch users and developers. watchOS 9.5 is rolling out now, and it comes as we inch closer to the launch of watchOS 10 in just a few months.

As of right now, watchOS 9.5 is only available to registered Apple developers. You can update your Apple Watch by going to Settings, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. You can also install the update via the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone.

The build number of watchOS 9.5 beta 1 is 20T5527c.

It remains to be seen what, if anything, is new in watchOS 9.5. Apple just released watchOS 9.4 to everyone on Monday. This update included a few new features, such as the expansion of AFib History and Cycle Tracking to new countries.

watchOS 10 is just a few months away, as Apple is expected to announce the update at WWDC in June. As we approach that debut, we expect watchOS 9 updates to become smaller in scope.

Spot any changes in today’s release of watchOS 9.5 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

