Beats teams up with ‘Girls Don’t Cry’ for special edition Beats Flex earbuds

Apple’s Beats brand is teaming up with Girls Don’t Cry, the Tokyo-based brand founded by VK Design’s Verdy, for a special edition design for Beats Flex. Beats Flex are the most affordable way to enter the Beats and Apple wireless headphone ecosystem…

Beats regularly teams up with various designers and brands for limited-edition versions of its products. This partnership with Girls Don’t Cry is the latest example.

Beats by Dre (Beats) and Girls Don’t Cry, a Tokyo-based project, have partnered on a limited-edition Beats Flex. Designed by graphic artist Verdy, founder of both Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth, the blue wireless earphones are embellished with the brand’s signature red script and include a detachable heart charm.

“I’m really happy to work on the Beats Flex earphones because it’s my wife’s favorite style,” designer and Girls Don’t Cry founder Verdy said. “We’ve made a friends-and-family version in the past, so I’m really excited to release this special colorway to the public.”

There’s also a new Beats Flex ad campaign promoting the Girls Don’t Cry version of Beats Flex:

Accompanying the release is a campaign starring model Jasmine Daniels. In the film, Daniels is wearing Beats Flex in a Girls Don’t Cry-inspired bedroom. As she listens to “Something I Need” by Koteri, it inspires and expands her state of creative consciousness.

Beats Flex are an affordable option in the lineup of Beats products. They feature a wired design between each earbud, and they connect wirelessly to your device. They incorporate Apple’s custom W1 chip for fast pairing and improved reliability, making for an experience that’s a step above generic Bluetooth. You can read our full review of Beats Fix for more details.

The Girls Don’t Cry Beats Flex will launch on Saturday, April 1, for $69.99. They’ll be available via the Girls Don’t Cry website and Dover Street Market. If you don’t necessarily need this limited edition design, Beats Flex are regularly on sale on Amazon.

