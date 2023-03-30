 Skip to main content

Apple updates iWork apps with Apple Pencil Hover, better collaboration, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 30 2023 - 8:49 am PT
iWork suite Pages, Numbers, Keynote

Following the release of iOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, and more earlier this week, Apple is now rolling out updates to its suite of iWork apps. Updates to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers are now available with new Apple Pencil features, improved collaboration, and more.

Keynote for Mac

  • Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity
  • Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Keynote for Mac is available on the App Store for download.

Keynote for iPhone and iPad

  • Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models
  • Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity
  • Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Keynote for iPhone and iPad is available on the App Store.

Numbers for Mac

  • Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu
  • ﻿﻿Improved performance for large spreadsheets on Mac computers with Apple silicon
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Numbers for Mac is available on the Mac App Store.

Numbers for iPhone and iPad

  • Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models
  • Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Download Numbers for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

Pages for Mac

  • ﻿﻿Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu
  • ﻿﻿Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

Download Pages for Mac on the Mac App Store.

Pages for iPhone and iPad

  • Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models
  • Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu
  • Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions
  • Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

Pages for iPhone and iPad is available on the App Store.

