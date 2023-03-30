Apple updates iWork apps with Apple Pencil Hover, better collaboration, more

Following the release of iOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, and more earlier this week, Apple is now rolling out updates to its suite of iWork apps. Updates to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers are now available with new Apple Pencil features, improved collaboration, and more.

Keynote for Mac

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Keynote for iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your presentation in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Viewing a Keynote Live presentation is now supported only in a web browser

Numbers for Mac

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu

﻿﻿Improved performance for large spreadsheets on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Numbers for iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your spreadsheet in a different format right from the Share menu

Includes improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity

Pages for Mac

﻿﻿Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu

﻿﻿Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions

Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

Pages for iPhone and iPad

Apple Pencil hover makes it easy to navigate, write, sketch, and illustrate with greater precision on supported iPad models

Export and send a copy of your document in a different format right from the Share menu

Templates for reports, notes, letters, and resumes now include placeholder text with instructions

Includes improvements and bug fixes for mail merge and collaboration activity

