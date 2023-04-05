WWDC 2023 in-person event: Apple begins notifying developers and students selected to attend

Apple officially announced WWDC 2023 last week, including an in-person special event at Apple Park. Over the last week, developers and students have been able to enter a lottery for a chance to attend in person. Apple is now informing those lucky enough to be chosen to visit Apple Park on June 5…

Apple’s in-person WWDC 2023 event

Developers and students were able to apply for a chance to attend the WWDC in-person event via Apple’s website. Applications were open to Apple Developer Program Members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, Swift Student Challenge winners (2020 to 2022), and Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni.

Apple also notes that Swift Student Challenge applicants for 2023 can “opt in to be included in a separate random selection process for winners when they submit their app playground.”

Apple is notifying developers and students chosen to attend WWDC 2023 via email. You can also check your status and RSVP if chosen via your account on Apple’s website. Apple says that everyone will be notified of their status by April 5 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

People who attend WWDC 2023 in person will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. They’ll also have the opportunity to meet with some of the teams at Apple, “celebrate great apps at the Apple Design Awards,” and “enjoy activities into the evening.”

WWDC 2023 will also be available entirely online for those who don’t visit Apple Park. This includes sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers.

At WWDC this year, Apple is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Apple is also expected to unveil its first Reality Pro headset at WWDC this year. After numerous delays, the headset is reportedly set for an official unveil at WWDC, alongside new software platforms and developer tools.

Are you planning to attend WWDC 2023 in person this year, or will you be following along from home? Let us know in the comments below.

On the day of my 10th year anniversary of moving to the US and attending my first WWDC. Is this a sign? :O pic.twitter.com/178vUV6i8S — Ramy (@majouji) April 5, 2023

I won the WWDC lottery! Sooo excited, can’t wait to meet up with y’all in 2 months. Roll call? pic.twitter.com/cuthkqd5Xr — Emmanuel Crouvisier (@emcro) April 5, 2023