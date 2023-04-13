 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 429: Fate of new 27-inch Apple display, the changing state of iPhone 15 button rumors, CarPlay troubles

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 13 2023 - 11:11 am PT
Benjamin and Zac discuss CarPlay troubles, both literally and figuratively with GM announcing they will no longer support the feature in their new EVs. We also discuss the rumors — that are very much in flux — surrounding the iPhone 15 solid state buttons and a possible second-generation Apple Studio Display. Apple finally launches its first retail presence in India, and The Steve Jobs Make Something Wonderful  book is available to read now.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.