9to5Mac Happy Hour 429: Fate of new 27-inch Apple display, the changing state of iPhone 15 button rumors, CarPlay troubles

Benjamin and Zac discuss CarPlay troubles, both literally and figuratively with GM announcing they will no longer support the feature in their new EVs. We also discuss the rumors — that are very much in flux — surrounding the iPhone 15 solid state buttons and a possible second-generation Apple Studio Display. Apple finally launches its first retail presence in India, and The Steve Jobs Make Something Wonderful book is available to read now.
- GM is ditching CarPlay in all future EVs and teaming up with Google instead
- Next-gen CarPlay killed the radio star
- Apple to open its first store in India on April 18
- Apple banned 22 ‘competing brands’ from around a new retail store
- New Steve Jobs Archive ebook now available as a free download
- ‘Don’t Call It HBO’ Max video service launching next month
- In memory of the 27-inch iMac Pro with or without Mini-LED, no wait, Mini-LED display with 120Hz ProMotion
- Apple scraps plans for 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion
- Kuo: 27-inch mini-LED Apple external display targeting 2025 release
- iPhone 15 Pro may not have new solid-state buttons after all
- Where does the latest iPhone 15 report leave the Action button?
- iPhone 15 Pro: Meet the new volume buttons, same as the old volume buttons
- MLB Friday Night Baseball returns April 7, Apple TV+ subscription now required
- Hands-on: MLB app adds Live Activities support
- iOS 16.5 code indicates quad-box Picture-in-Picture feature in development for Apple TV sports streams
- FuboTV overhauls Apple TV app with enhanced Multiview experience
