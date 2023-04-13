9to5Mac Happy Hour 429: Fate of new 27-inch Apple display, the changing state of iPhone 15 button rumors, CarPlay troubles

Benjamin and Zac discuss CarPlay troubles, both literally and figuratively with GM announcing they will no longer support the feature in their new EVs. We also discuss the rumors — that are very much in flux — surrounding the iPhone 15 solid state buttons and a possible second-generation Apple Studio Display. Apple finally launches its first retail presence in India, and The Steve Jobs Make Something Wonderful book is available to read now.

