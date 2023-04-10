 Skip to main content

Apple scraps plans for 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 10 2023 - 8:55 am PT
3 Comments

Apple has scrapped its plans to release a standalone 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion technology, a new report says. This display was first rumored to launch sometime in the summer of 2022 but has faced a number of delays since then.

In a new post to subscription followers on Twitter, reliable analyst Ross Young says that Apple shipped “some panels” for this display last year. Since then, however, the company has reportedly “killed off” the display for the time being.

Although some panels were shipped last year, Apple killed off the 27″ MiniLED display, at least for now.

The first rumors on Apple’s higher-end Studio Display spinoff suggested it could be released in the summer of 2022. The display was then pushed back, with Apple allegedly targeting an October 2022 release. As it became increasingly clear that Apple wouldn’t make that October deadline, Ross Young then said that Apple was targeting a Q1 2023 release. 

Most recently, Young reported in February that the display had been hit with even more delays. He explained at the time that there wasn’t any evidence of mass production within Apple’s supply chain.

As it stands today, Apple sells two different external monitors, the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR. 9to5Mac has reported that Apple is developing a new external display with a 7K resolution. The current Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch.

It remains to be seen what Apple’s plans for its external displays are at this point. Bloomberg did recently report, however, that Apple is prepping “multiple new external monitors” with Apple Silicon inside.

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Studio Display

Studio Display

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com