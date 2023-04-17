Deals: M2 Mac mini falls to $500 all-time low, 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $70 off, more

Another Monday has arrived, and with it comes a fresh batch of discounts courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys. The most noteworthy is making Apple’s M2 Mac mini even more affordable at a $500 low. You can also score the best price of the year on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro as it falls to $279, rounding out the savings alongside Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set at its all-time low of $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini is now even more affordable with $99 discount to $500 low

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. Making the company’s most affordable way to get in on the macOS action even more cost-effective, the entry-level 256GB capacity now rests at $499.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 going rate in order to land at the all-time low for only the second time. Those $99 in savings have only been offered once before, and today’s offer is $50 under the previous discount otherwise.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form factor to feature its latest generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review too.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to best price of the year at $279

To go alongside the $99 discounts that are still up for grabs on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros, Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a must-have companion accessory. Dropping to the best price of the year, the latest Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro now rests at $279. Normally selling for $349, we’ve previously seen it drop down to $299 earlier this year. Today’s offer takes an extra $20 off, delivering a total of $70 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. It’s the third-best price cut to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in December of last year, too.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form factor houses a backlit keyboard and trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Save $50 on Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set at the best price ever

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the best price ever on Nanoleaf’s latest Lines HomeKit lighting starter set. Dropping down to $150, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while also undercutting our previous mention by $30. It’s one of the first discounts of the year and also lands at a new 2023 low, but it also matches the best price of all time set only once before at $10 under the Black Friday mention.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pairs with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings, not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

