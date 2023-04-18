Instagram targets Linktree and finally adds support for putting multiple links in your bio

Instagram is adding what Mark Zuckerberg describes as “one of the most requested features we’ve had.” Starting today, you can now add up to five links to your Instagram bio, resolving a long-standing feature gap that forced Instagram users to opt for third-party tools like Linktree instead.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of this new feature on Instagram, calling it “probably one of the most requested features we’ve had.” To me, that says a lot about Instagram’s pace of innovation and focus, but that’s a topic for another day.

With this change, you can now add up to five links to your Instagram bio with a small caveat. Only the first link will appear directly in the bio, while the remaining are hidden in a pop-up context menu. For example, if I had three links in my Instagram bio, the message would read: “9to5Mac.com and two other links.”

That limitation could encourage some users to keep using a service like Linktree, as they could include a single link in their bio that takes users toward a more customized webpage to access other links.

Instagram has been incredibly slow at integrating links across the platform. The company took years to give everyone the ability to add links to Instagram Stories. You also still can’t add links to Instagram feed posts. Instagram for iPad also doesn’t support links (wait…).

Instagram is rolling out support for putting up to five links in bios to all accounts, including business and personal accounts, starting today. You can manage your links by editing your profile in the Instagram app.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon