PSA: Spotify is currently down, company ‘looking into it’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 19 2023 - 5:30 am PT
Spotify down

If you’re having problems with Spotify this morning, you’re not alone. Spotify is battling what appears to be a widespread outage, and the company has confirmed that it’s investigating the issues.

According to data aggregated by Downdetector, Spotify’s outage began shortly before 8 a.m. EDT. Users report that they are unable to access the streaming music service, including for streaming songs in their library and finding new content via search.

Some users also report that they have been completely signed out of the Spotify app on their devices and are unable to sign back in.

In a post on Twitter, Spotify confirmed the outage and said that it is investigating. “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” the company said. “Thanks for your reports!”

We’ve received reports that the content on Spotify is unplayable and artists, albums, playlists and podcasts won’t load across all platforms.

This is currently being investigated.

Are you having issues loading Spotify today? What error messages are you seeing? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update this story when Spotify officially has a statement to share. 

