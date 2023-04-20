9to5Mac Happy Hour 430: Latest 15-inch MacBook Air rumors, AR headset apps, multiview on Apple TV

Benjamin and Zac explore the latest WWDC rumors circling, including tech specs for the 15-inch MacBook Air and a report on exactly what Apple apps we can expect to see on the upcoming AR/VR headset at launch. Plus, HomePod Sound Recognition launches, Apple TV beta tests its new Multiview streaming feature and TV+ makes a landmark deal with Canal+ to expand awareness of its content.

