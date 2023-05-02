 Skip to main content

Steve Jobs signed check up for auction alongside NeXT business card

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 2 2023 - 8:24 am PT
Steve Jobs signed check

After seeing a wave of sealed original iPhones go up for auction over the last few months, a new Apple memorabilia lot is up for grabs. Here are all the details on the Steve Jobs signed Apple Computer Company check from 1976, a Jobs NeXT business card, and more.

RR Auction describes the Steve Jobs signed check as in “pristine” condition. There’s some neat history of where Apple was at in the summer of 1976 and what the check was for. Here’s the full description:

Choice Apple Computer Company business check, 6 x 3, filled out in type and signed by Jobs, “steven jobs,” payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. for $175, July 8, 1976. Headed “Apple Computer Company,” the check uses Apple’s first official address at “770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto”—the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage. In fine to very fine condition.

Crampton, Remke & Miller was a management consulting firm in Palo Alto that provided business process consulting to a wide range of high tech companies in Northern California. In addition to the fledgling Apple Computer, the firm’s clients included Atari, Memorex, National Semiconductor, and Xerox. Jobs’s hiring of such a firm during Apple’s earliest stages demonstrates his eye toward long-term growth. During this period, the company had recently developed the Apple-1, secured its first big order, and set about trying to fulfill it. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak had to secure parts and components on credit, build the computers, and deliver them to retailers and individuals. A highly desirable, essentially flawless check from a central moment in the history of modern tech.

Bidding is open now through May 10. Expectations are for it to sell for $25,000+.

On the more affordable side, the auction house also has a 1990s Steve Jobs NeXT business card. Because it’s unsigned, it’s estimated to go for $800+.

Plus there’s a Wayne and Wozniak signed poster and a Wayne signed Apple-1 Replica Board.

