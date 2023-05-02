 Skip to main content

VLC for iPhone adds CarPlay app, Handoff support, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 2 2023 - 10:37 am PT
2 Comments

VLC, the popular open source media player, is now available via Apple’s CarPlay platform for the first time. The new VLC app on CarPlay gives you easy access to your audio files while driving, rather than relying on using the iPhone app while behind the wheel.

The new version of VLC is rolling out today via the App Store. The CarPlay version of the app works just as you would expect it to, showing your library of content and the ability to stream from network sources, create and manage playlists, and more.

In addition to the new CarPlay app, the update makes a number of other changes, including an all-new audio playback user interface and enhancements to viewing your library content.

  • Add new audio playback UI
  • Add support for CarPlay
  • Add views for artists, albums and episodes to the media library
  • Add more options to sort the media library
  • Add support for bookmarks
  • Add a way to contact us through the About dialog
  • Improve shuffle algorithm for playback
  • Indicate currently playing media in library
  • Major update to internal event handling

Also notable for Apple users is that this version of VLC adds support for Handoff, allowing users to easily switch between using the VLC app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can download the VLC app from the App Store for free. It’s one of the most notable updates to VLC in quite awhile, especially for Apple users.

