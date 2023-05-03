14-inch iPad Pro: Here’s everything we know

It’s been almost 8 years since Apple first introduced the 12.9-inch iPad and 5 years since it got the slim bezel design with Face ID and more. What’s next for iPad Pro? One of the major changes expected for an upcoming release will be an even larger iPad or iPads. Follow along for everything we know about Apple’s 14-inch iPad Pro rumors.

14-inch iPad Pro rumors

Apple starts the work

The first credible report of Apple exploring the idea of a larger than 12.9-inch iPad came from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman back in July 2021. There weren’t any specific details at the time but the report shared that Apple was in the early stages of the work and that the larger iPad was “a couple of years down the road.”

Size(s) and display

Almost a year later, in June 2022, Ross Young shared that the larger iPad Pro in development is 14.1-inches in size. He also said it features mini-LED lighting for the display along with ProMotion 1-120Hz refresh rates that the current and previous iPad Pro have.

However, his prediction that we could see this larger iPad as soon as early 2023 isn’t likely to happen with the second half of the year less than a month away.

Later in the year, we saw a report in October 2022 from Wayne Ma at The Information that predicts Apple is also working on a 16-inch iPad Pro.

M3 Pro chip, iPadOS 17 hint, and more?

Just at the end of April this year, we’ve got several more rumored details from Analyst 941 who is a Twitter leaker without an established long-term track record. However, they did accurately share certain details about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of its launch.

Here’s what Analyst 941 said about the 14-inch iPad Pro:

14.1-inch display

“Special version of iPadOS 17” in the works for larger iPad Pro “model(s)”

External display support for up to two 6K monitors at 60Hz

“Signals” use of M3 Pro chip

It’s possible the mention of “for larger iPad Pro model(s)” is corroboration of The Information’s report about a 16-inch model alongside a 14-inch. But it could also be a hedge with the awareness that Apple may be working on two larger-sized iPads.

14-inch iPad Pro with MagSafe?

One more rumor we’ve heard over the last few years is Apple wanting to bring MagSafe to iPad Pro. However, in early 2022, we heard that the company hit some challenges in its efforts.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is something it will have figured out for the larger iPad Pro models in the works.

14-inch iPad Pro rumors wrap-up

Release date?

While Analyst 941 believes Apple has a special version of iPadOS 17 in the works, that doesn’t guarantee Apple will be ready to launch larger iPad Pro models this fall when the software lands.

Mark Gurman feels confident that Apple is waiting until 2024 for its “major iPad Pro revamp.” He elaborated and said early this year: “The iPad Pro for sure isn’t getting anything of note this year. Instead, look for a major iPad Pro revamp next spring, complete with an updated design and OLED screens for the first time.”

However, in contrast, The Information’s Wayne Ma reported that the 16-inch iPad Pro could arrive as soon as Q4 2023.

Another possibility if Apple is indeed working on both 16- and 14-inch iPad Pro models is that they could be released at different times.

What do you think?

Are you excited for a new generation of iPad Pro with larger displays? What kind of workflows do you have or what are you looking forward to doing with bigger-than-ever tablets from Apple? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Related: