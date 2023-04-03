 Skip to main content

When does iOS 17 come out? Here’s what history says

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 3 2023 - 9:39 am PT
We’re not far away from getting the first official look at iOS 17 from Apple. Whether you want to test out the software as soon as the beta is available or are planning to wait for the public release, follow along for when to expect the iOS 17 release date. We’ll also cover when iOS 17 will come out for the developer and public beta launches.

Table of contents

Apple reveals its major new versions of iOS at the WWDC keynote and historically launches the first developer beta within hours.

Then the first free iOS public beta usually launches some weeks later with the official public release following after the fall iPhone event.

The next iOS could include iPhone upgrades and changes that users will see as “nice to have.” We haven’t heard specifically what those could be other than commonly requested features. That pivot comes after the major update was originally aimed at fixing bugs more than anything.

iOS 17 release date: When does iOS 17 come out?

  1. iOS 17 developer beta – expected June 5 release at WWDC
  2. iOS 17 public beta – expected end of June or early July
  3. iOS 17 public release – expected in September

iOS 17 release date: Developer beta

Apple has made a tradition of releasing the first developer beta of each major iOS update the same day it announces the new software at its WWDC keynote.

  • WWDC kicks off with the keynote on June 5, expect the first iOS 17 developer beta to be released shortly afterward unless Apple throws us a curveball

Here’s a look at the past five years of dev beta releases:

  • iOS 16 developer beta 1: June 6
  • iOS 15 developer beta 1: June 7
  • iOS 14 developer beta 1: June 22 (delay due to pandemic)
  • iOS 13 developer beta 1: June 3
  • iOS 12 developer beta 1: June 4

iOS 17 release date: Public beta

  • The first iOS public beta typically arrives four to five weeks after the first developer beta launches in June. Historically that’s been between late June and early July.

Here’s a look at the last few years:

Official public release

  • It’s likely iOS 17 will come out in mid to late September unless Apple switches things up
  • If Apple has its iPhone 15 event the week of September 11, we could see the new iOS officially launch the week of September 18.

Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases

  • iOS 16: September 16, 2022 (after September 7 event)
  • iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after September 14 event)
  • iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)
  • iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)

When does iOS 17 come out? – wrap-up

With the ability to sign-up and install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings on iOS 16.4 and later, it will be easier than ever to test out the new OS this summer.

Are you planning to run the upcoming beta or will you wait for the polished, public release? Share down in the comments!

