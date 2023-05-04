Apple starts selling HomePod and HomePod mini in Denmark

Following the launch of the HomePod in Singapore earlier this year, Apple has now made both the HomePod and the HomePod mini available to customers in Denmark. The products are now available for order through the company’s online store and should arrive soon at local Apple-authorized resellers.

HomePod now available in Denmark

According to the Apple Denmark website, the HomePod and HomePod mini ship within one business day after the purchase, but the shipping estimate may get longer depending on the demand for the products. HomePod mini was priced at 899 kr, while second generation HomePod costs 2,599 kr. That’s about $133 and $384, respectively.

In the US, the HomePod mini costs $99, while the second-generation HomePod costs $299.

HomePod mini was introduced in 2020 as a cheaper alternative to the original HomePod, which was later discontinued by Apple. Apple’s small smart speaker has Siri and AirPlay built in, and it also works as a HomeKit hub for smart home accessories. HomePod mini is currently available in black, white, blue, orange, and yellow.

The second-generation HomePod, on the other hand, came as a replacement for the original HomePod that was discontinued in 2021. The design is pretty much the same as the first version but with some minor tweaks. The second-generation HomePod is only available in White and Midnight.

Last December, Apple launched the HomePod in South Africa, Sweden, Finland, and Norway. iOS 16.4 also hints that Apple has been working on bringing the HomePod to Israel, although this has yet to be confirmed by the company.

H/T: Kasper Sverkel Rasmussen

