WhatsApp users in Singapore can now pay merchants directly from the app

WhatsApp Pay now available in Singapore

As announced by Meta this week, WhatsApp users in Singapore can now pay local merchants using the messaging app. The company aims to make it easier for merchants to sell their products without redirecting customers to another online platform or a physical store. In Singapore, WhatsApp has partnered with Stripe to launch its payments platform.

“This seamless and secure experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, switch apps or pay in person,” said the company in a press release.

The entire checkout process is done within WhatsApp, and both the customer and the merchant get the payment confirmation instantly. Customers can pay using Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit or debit cards or by using PayNow – a local payment system. Meta says it will continue to work with Stripe to add more payment methods in the future.

For now, WhatsApp Pay is available to a small number of merchants in Singapore. According to Meta, businesses interested in offering this service to their customers can work with a business solution provider (BSP) to enable it on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Peer-to-peer payments

Besides payments for business, WhatsApp Pay also works for transferring money from one person to another. However, this feature is still available exclusively in India and Brazil for now. It works similarly to Apple Cash for iMessage users, which is only available in the US. It’s uncertain when WhatsApp Pay will be available in more countries.

Meta’s messaging app currently has over 2 billion users, so clearly Meta has a huge interest in expanding WhatsApp Pay to more countries as soon as possible.

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone to get access to WhatsApp Pay in supported regions.

