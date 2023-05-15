 Skip to main content

AI-Powered text-based video editing & more released for Adobe’s Premiere Pro

Avatar for Derek Wise  | May 15 2023 - 11:02 am PT
1 Comment
Premiere Pro on Mac

Adobe has officially updated Premiere Pro with text-based video editing. After a period of time in the beta version throughout this year, Adobe announced last month that the feature would be coming to Premiere Pro in May, and this past week that update became available.

AI-Powered transcript generation

The feature works using Adobe’s Sensei machine learning, which they have used for transcript generation for while. Now, in addition to automatically creating a transcript of all your video files to use in closed or open captions, Premiere allows you to perform edits on your A-Roll simply by removing portions of the text.

In analyzes the audio tracks for each word and marks out longer pauses with ellipses, which you can hover over to show the exact length. Cutting down your A-Roll into a rough draft is a simple as cutting out portions of the text or removing the silences from the transcript, and those same changes are immediately reflected in your timeline.

The product from the text-based editing will still require some fine tuning for the exact timing, in addition to all your usual audio and color improvement and adding B-Roll, but it can be a massive time-saver when working through lots of footage.

Mouse improvements, iPhone cinematics & more

While text-based editing was by far the largest feature this release, there are a few other improvements for those in the Apple ecosystem. Adobe improved support for Apple Trackpads and the Magic Mouse, leading to smoother scrolling. It’s a minor change, but a welcome one! Adobe also added support for cinematic clips shot on iPhone’s cinema mode.

There are several other more quality of life improvements in the latest version of Premiere. While auto-save has always been an essential feature, it would always pop up in front of your project while you’re working, taking you away from your work every time it saved. Now, Premiere’s autosave happens in the background, so it doesn’t disrupt your workflow. And, finally, Adobe expanded transcription support to include Danish.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence
Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro

Author

Avatar for Derek Wise Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

Z-Cam E2 M4

Z-Cam E2 M4

My latest camera upgrade: A budget, compact, 4k 120fps camera.

Sigma Art 18-35mm F1.8

Sigma Art 18-35mm F1.8

A reasonably priced, sharp, and very fast wide-angle lens.