Apple releases updated iOS 16.5 RC beta ahead of public launch

Following the release of the first iOS 16.5 Release Candidate last week, Apple is rolling out an updated version to developers and public beta users today. This implies that we are just days away from Apple finally releasing iOS 16.5 to the general public.

The updated iOS 16.5 RC will be available today to registered developers and beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air within the next hour, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Today’s new iOS 16.5 RC build number is 20F66, up from last week.

For now, this second iOS 16.5 RC build is only available to developer beta testers and public beta testers. This update includes changes to Apple News, the addition of a new “Pride Celebration” wallpaper, and more.

According to Apple, iOS 16.5 will be released to the general public this week. Given Apple’s history, the update will likely be released on Tuesday, May 16, at around 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Spot any changes in today's software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter.

