Made for iPhone hearing aids can now pair with Mac; customized audio, too

As part of a flurry of new accessibility improvements announced by Apple today, the company says that Made for iPhone hearing aids can pair directly with Macs for the first time. Previously, pairing was only available with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

Compatible products already support pairing with more than one Apple device, so this move should make it much easier for people who use both Macs and iOS devices …

Made for iPhone hearing aids

Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing devices effectively combine the functionality of hearing aids and AirPods. They allow people with hearing impairment to switch seamlessly from listening to their environment, to listening to their devices. Phone calls, FaceTime, Music, Siri, and other content is all supported.

In some cases, MFi hearing aids will switch automatically from ambient listening to your Apple device, such as when you receive an incoming call on your iPhone, or starting to play a movie on an iPad.

Settings allow you to configure your MFi hearing devices on your iPhone, and now on your Mac. This includes choosing an audio preset, adjusting volume levels, and turning on Live Listen.

MFi pairing with Macs

Apple doesn’t provide much detail on this, including just a single bullet point in its accessibility news release:

Deaf or hard-of-hearing users can pair Made for iPhone hearing devices directly to Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort

However, the reference to the “customizing” feature does suggest that connecting to a Mac will allow greater control over the audio experience. While an iPhone allows you to choose between different audio presets, this wording indicates the ability to fine-tune the audio output to your own needs and preferences.

Mac compatibility

The small print says that users will be able to pair Made for iPhone hearing devices with “select” Mac devices with an M1 chip, and all Mac devices with an M2 chip.

We’ll need to wait for further details on M1 Mac support.

Hearing device compatibility

Around 200 devices are supported, from 40 different brands.

Those marked with an asterisk additionally support bidirectional streaming, which allows users to talk hands-free through their hearing aid microphones. This feature requires iOS 15.2 and later on iPhones and iPads; Macs will require some version of Ventura.

Advance

RIC, RIC LI

SlimRIC

AGXO

FX00*

GX00 S

GX00 SC

Amplifon

Ampli-connect B

Ampli-connect PO*

Ampli-connect R 13

Ampli-connect R 312

Ampli-easy B

Ampli-energy B*

Ampli-energy B R

Ampli-energy I*

Ampli-energy I R WL

Ampli-energy PO*

Ampli-energy R*

Ampli-energy R R

Ampli-energy R R-D

Ampli-mini 312 AS

Ampli-mini PO*

Ampli-mini R 312

Aquitis

AEBB3D

AF2 B

AF2 E

AMBB3D

AMRB2D

AMRR2D

Audibel

A3i

A4i

A4i iQ

Arc AI*

Via*

Via AI*

Via Edge AI*

Audibene

HORIZON ITC-R

HORIZON RIC

HORIZON RIC-R

HORIZON RIC-S

Audifon

Lewi

Risa

Audigy

AGXsevo AI*

AGXsevo AIAGXsp

AGXsliv*

AGXsliv AI*

AGXsliv Edge AI*

AGXsp 2

AGXsp iQ

AGXwE-F2

Audigy AGXwM

B-F2

Audika / Audika France

First

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

GX00 SC

Legend

PG X0

AudiLab

Aligo*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Audio Service

DUO LI G5

DUO LI G6

Duo G5

ENERGY 4PLUS BLUE

FDH RIC

HP LI G6

Ida BT G5

ITC LI 7

ITE LI 7

Mood G5

Mood G5 Li-Ion

MOOD G6

MOOD LI G6

OZ BTE

OZ RIC

P G5

P LI G6

R LI 7

R S 7

SR LI 7

STILINE BT

Sun G5

AudioSync

A3i

A4i

A4i iQ

Arc AI*

Via*

Via AI*

Via Edge AI*

Audix

Lewi

Risa

Auris

Øre

Beltone

Beltone Amaze

Beltone Boost

Beltone Boost Max

Beltone Boost Plus

Beltone Boost Ultra

Beltone First

Beltone Imagine*

Beltone Legend

Beltone Silk

Beltone Rely

Beltone Trust

Bernafon

Aligo*

Alpha*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Leox

Viron

Viron A

Zerena

Cochlear

Baha 5

Baha 5 Power

Baha 5 SuperPower

Kanso 2 Sound Processor

Nucleus 7 Sound Processor

Cochlear Limited

Kanso 2 Sound Processor

Nucleus 7 Sound Processor

Concept

Complete

Coselgi

Effect EBB3D

Effect F2

Mojo MBR3D

Mojo MRB2D

Mojo MRBB3D

Mojo MRR2D

Danalogic

Ambio Smart

Danavox

Alya

Anthe

Barani

Danavox Aio

Danavox Gala

Danavox Logar

Klar

EarLens

EarLens Processor

EarQ

EarQ

FX0*

GX0

GX0 S

eMeritus

eMeritus

GPL

Aligo*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Grand Audition

GF2 B

GF2 E

HCS

HCS BTE, BTE LI

HCS Custom ITC/HS, ITE

HCS RIC, RIC LI

HCS SR LI

Hearbuy

Vogue E

Hear.com

HORIZON ITC-R

HORIZON RIC

HORIZON RIC-R

HORIZON RIC-S

HearFocus

HearFocus

HHM

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

GX00 SC

PG X0

PG X0 C

Hoerluchs

ICP BTE

ICP RIC

Hörex

Aligo*

Capto

Coral

Serie 2*

Serie 2+*

Serie 2PLUS X*

Hormann

Natural

Spatial

iBelieve

MOOD LI-ION

Incognito

IC RIC 312

IC RIC LI

Intela-Hear

Atom

Interton

Interton Centro

Interton Ready

Move

Jabra

Enhance Pro

Enhance Pro PM

Kind

KINDakira XD10

KINDakira KD20*

KINDduro KD20*

KINDduro XD10

KINDduro XD20

KINDevo*

KINDnido

KINDvitalo*

KINDvitalo 10*

KINDvitalo 20*

KINDwings

Kirkland Signature

KS 6.0

KS 8.0

KOJ

FX00*

Lisound

Aligo*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Lively

Lively

Lucid

Lucid U series

Maico

Aligo*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Med-EL

AudioStream

MediTrend

Aligo

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

SoniTon AO*

SoniTon CO

SoniTon CZ

MicroAudio

Aligo*

Altena

Capto

Coral

Microaudio

MicroTech

Kinnect

Kinnect 2

Kinnect iQ

Esentia AI*

Esentia*

Envy AI*

Esentia Edge AI*

Mimitakara

goHearing R1

goHearing R2

goHearing R3

Miracle-Ear

IRHYTHM ME

ME Custom

ME DS BTE

ME DS RIC 13

MECONNECT R 312

MEENERGY B

MEENERGY I

MEENERGY iR

MEENERGY R

MEENERGY RF

MEMINI R 312

MK

MK2 CHARGE NX-M

MK2 CHARGE NX-P

Mosaic

Mosaic M 8C

Mosaic P 8C

MultiOpticas

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

NationsHearing

Peak Pro 9

Peak Pro 9 Peak 7

NuEar

iSDS

iNOW

iNOW iQ

Circa AI*

Circa*

Circa Edge AI*

Savant AI*

Optima

Deuce

Optimus

INSYNC

INSYNC R

Oticon

FX00*

Opn

Opn S

Opn Play

More*

Play PX*

Ruby

Zircon*

Optim

Siya

Xceed

Xceed Play

Oticon Medical BAHS

Ponto 4

Ponto 5

Sentio 1

Oton

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

Ouiezen

OZ RIC 312

OZ RIC LI

OZ SLIM

OZ TINI

Persona Medical

Sombra

Philips

HearLink

HearLink 000

HearLink 010

HearLink 020

HearLink 030*

Politec

Aligo

Pro Akustik

Aligo

iPro.5*

iPro.5 AI*

ipro.6 AI*

ipro.7 AI*

pro+2 CO

pro+3 CZ

pro+4 AO*

ReSound

ReSound Cala

ReSound ENZO

ReSound ENZO 2

ReSound ENZO 3D

ReSound ENZO Q

ReSound Forte

Resound Key

ReSound Lancio

ReSound LiNX

ReSound LiNX Quattro

ReSound LiNX TS

ReSound LiNX 2

ReSound LiNX 3D

ReSound One*

ReSound Preza

ReSound Sola

ReSound SOUSA Fine

ReSound Up Smart

ReSound Vida

Rexton

ADORE

BICORE CUSTOM LI

BICORE R-LI

BICORE R312

BICORE SR

EMERALD M

EMERALD S

M-CORE B-LI

M-CORE R-LI

M-CORE R312

M-CORE SR

MOSAIC M

MOSAIC P

STELLAR M

STELLAR RIC

STERLING ITC

STERLING ITE

SES

FX00*

GX00

GX00 S

GX00 SC

Signia

Active

Active Pro

Insio C&G ITC

Insio C&G ITE

Insio ITC (BT)

Insio ITE (BT)

Motion 13

Motion 13P

Motion C&G

Motion C&G P

Motion C&G SP

Motion CHARGE&GO

Pure Charge&Go Nx

Pure Charge&Go X

Pure 13

Pure 312

Pure C&G

Pure C&G T

Pure Charge&Go

Stretta HP

Stretta M

Stretta M-R

Stretta RIC

Stretta UP-R

Styletto

Styletto Connect

Sonic

Captivate

Enchant

Radiant*

Trek



Soniton

COMF 10

ECO 8

HDO 13 LI

INSIDE

RIC 312 SPIRIT

RIC LI SPIRIT

SLIM LI STIL

Specsavers

Advance

Starkey

Evolv AI*

Halo

Halo 2

Halo iQ

Livio AI*

Livio*

Livio Edge AI*

Sympatico

SYMPATICO DUO

SYMPATICO MOOD

TruHearing

Flyte

Flyte 770

Flyte 990

TH BTE, BTE LI

TH Canal/ITE, ITC/HS/ITE LI

TH RIC, RIC LI

TH SR LI

Udisens

Udisens

Udio Finissimo

Udito Finissimo

VIO

VIO E

VIO E LI

VIO E STYLE

Widex

Beyond Fusion 2

EarQ Beyond Fusion 2

EarQ EBB2D

EarQ EBB3D

EarQ ERB2D

EarQ Fusion 2

EarQ MRB2D

EarQ MRR2D

Effect EBB3D

Enjoy E-F2

Enjoy EBB3D

Enjoy EBB2D

Evoke EBB2D

Evoke EBB3D

Evoke ERB2D

Evoke Fusion 2

Magnify MBR3D

Magnify MRB2D

Magnify MRB3D

Magnify MRR2D

Moment MBB3D

Moment MBR3D

Moment MRB2D

Moment MRR2D

Photo: Mark Paton/Unsplash