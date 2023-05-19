Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic ‘Silo’ is a hit, ranks as 2nd most popular streaming show

Apple TV+ debuted its adaptation of the popular book series Silo earlier this month. Now early data is showing that the sci-fi, post-apocalyptic show is the second most streamed show or movie over the last week.

We’ve seen a few Apple TV+ shows land on Reelgood’s top 10 list of most streamed content this spring like Ted Lasso season 3 and Shrinking.

Now Reelgood has shared its list of top 10 streaming content for May 11-17 and Silo has landed at number two with Amazon Prime Video’s “Air” taking the number one spot.

If you haven’t checked out the trailer or heard of Silo before, the show is based on the saga by Hugh Howey.

In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

Notably, Ted Lasso remained on the list at number five with the third season of the show debuting this spring.

For methodology, Reelgood says its “rankings are based on real-time data from 5 million Reelgood users living in the United States. We track engagement with SVOD and AVOD services as well as original and acquired streaming programs and movies.”

Check out everything available now on Apple TV+ in our full guide and here’s the Silo trailer if you haven’t seen it yet: