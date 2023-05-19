Friday’s best deals: HomePod 2 $279, exclusive Nomad 20% off iPhone 14 case sale, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

We’re heading into the weekend with a fresh roundup of all today’s best discounts. Serving up the best of the best, 9to5Toys has found a few offers worth a closer look below. Taking the spotlight, you can still score the very first price cut on Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2 at $279. That’s joined by an exclusive extra 20% off sale on Nomad’s signature iPhone 14 cases that’s still up for the taking. And speaking of iPhone 14 companions, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand has hit $115. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees very first discount to $279

B&H today is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s just-released HomePod 2. Having hit the scene just before spring this year, the new addition to its Siri-enabled smart speaker stable is now finally seeing some savings attached. Apple’s HomePod 2 now sells for $279 shipped for the white model, delivering a $20 price cut from the usual $299 going rate. This is not only a new all-time low, but the only discount we’ve seen so far. The Midnight black model sells for $289, as well.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Nomad takes extra 20% off collection of iPhone 14/Plus cases

Nomad today is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive chance to save on its latest in-house cases. If spring has you thinking it’s time to refresh the look and feel of your handset, Nomad is stepping in with just the sale. Right now, you can save an extra 20% on its entire collection of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus cases. Ranging from its signature Horween leather builds to some more slick sport cases fit for Apple’s latest, applying our exclusive at checkout will deliver a match of the best prices this year on everything.

An easy highlight from the sale is delivering some of the first price cuts this year on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $32 and is available across both of Apple’s new entry-level iPhone 14 handsets. That’s down from $50 or more, stacking the ongoing overstock price cuts with our exclusive code.

You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from last fall. Pricing does vary based on which style of leather you go for, as well as which colorway catches your eye. But in any case, you’re saving at least 20%. Here’s a look at the three different styles on tap today:

Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits $115

Amazon is now offering the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $115. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is landing at the best price this year following a $35 discount. This clocks in at $3 under our previous mention, as well. On top of being the best price of the year, this is also landing at a new all-time low from Amazon period.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

