Meta has been working on a new Twitter competitor, and here’s what it looks like

Ever since Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, some users have been looking for alternatives to the social network as they’re unhappy with the company’s latest decisions. We’ve seen Mastodon get a lot of attention, as well as Bluesky – a new social network supported by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. But now Meta wants to join the party with a new app under the Instagram brand to compete with Twitter.

Meta wants to have its own Twitter competitor under the Instagram brand

As reported by Lia Haberman in the ICYMI newsletter (via The Verge), an internal Meta marketing slide shows us a first look at the app the company has been developing to compete with Twitter. The new platform still doesn’t have an official name and is internally known as “P92” or “Barcelona,” but it’s being designed following Instagram’s guidelines and branding.

The app’s interface is actually quite similar to Instagram’s, but instead of a feed of photos and videos, the app’s home shows a timeline of “text-based” posts, as described by the company. Of course, users will be able to attach photos, videos, and links to these posts, just like on Twitter. Other users can reply and create threads on the platform.

Meta points out that creators will be able to easily bring their audience to the new app, as users will have the option to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram with just a tap. The company also points out that the platform will have moderation features, as well as controls to set who can reply to you and mention your account.

Interestingly, Meta says it has been working on making its app compatible with other platforms, such as Mastodon. According to the company, “users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you’re public.”

It’s hard to say whether Meta will succeed in building a Twitter competitor, but the company has a history of copying other platforms and turning them into a successful product. The main advantage Meta has is its huge user base, which will be invited to join the new app without having to create a new account. Right now, Instagram has over 1 billion users, while Twitter has around 400 million.

